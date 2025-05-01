America Movil's Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates Despite Higher Revenues

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 30 cents for first-quarter 2025, up from 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.25%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Net income in the quarter was Mex$18,703 million or Mex$0.31 per share compared with Mex$13,494 million or Mex$0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$13,440 million, down 2% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$13,708 million.



Shares of AMX have lost 8.7% in the past year against the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry’s growth of 5.3%.



Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues soared 14.1% to Mex$232,038 million, driven by expanding momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$197,923 million, up 15.8% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$31,767 million, rising 6%.



In the first quarter, AMX gained 2.4 million postpaid subscribers, with Brazil contributing the most at 987,000, followed by Colombia with 163,000 and Mexico with 133,000. In the prepaid segment, it recorded a net loss of 1 million subscribers, primarily due to disconnections in Mexico and Brazil. The company had 324 million wireless subscribers at the first-quarter end.



On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 78 million revenue-generating units.



The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Of these countries, Mexico witnessed a year-over-year revenue decline of 2.3% to 82,107 million MXP, mainly due to a 14.3% fall in equipment sales. On the mobile side, postpaid revenues saw steady growth of 5.5%, while prepaid revenue fell 2.5% from the previous year, largely due to the country's economic slowdown, owing to a 2.2% decrease in ARPU.



Argentina’s revenues came in at ARS 589,836 million, up 28.4% from the year-ago quarter. The country’s overall economic activity improved from a year ago, with consumer spending remaining resilient amid falling inflation. In this favorable environment, Claro's revenue growth in the country continued to accelerate, which drove the uptick. The reported data for Argentina are presented in line with IAS29, reflecting the implications of inflationary accounting, as the Argentine economy is “deemed” to be hyperinflationary for the first quarter of 2025. AMX also stated that Argentina would be left out of all comparisons for consolidated data at constant exchange rates to maintain consistency.



Central America’s revenues increased 16.4% to $702 million, owing to strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia witnessed year-over-year growth of 3.7%, 6.2%, 3%, 1.3%, and 5.9%, respectively. Revenues from the Caribbean declined 2.3%.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$140,990 million, up 14.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13% to Mex$91,048 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.2% compared with 39.6% in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s operating profit rose 10% to Mex$44,814 million.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, America Movil had Mex$88,363 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$465,263 million of long-term debt.

AMX’s Zacks Rank

At present, AMX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported EPS of $1.30 for first-quarter 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.4%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 99 cents.



In the past year, shares of BMI have gained 18.8%.



Cadence Design Systems CDNS reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. The bottom line increased 34.2% year over year, exceeding management’s guided range of $1.46-$1.52.



Shares of Cadence have gained 9.6% in the past year.



Woodward, Inc. WWD reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, which increased 4.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%.



In the past six months, shares of WWD have gained 13.9%.

