US Markets

America Movil's new cell tower unit sets listing price of 16.51 pesos per share

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Sitios Latinoamerica, the new cell phone tower business spun off from Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil, on Thursday set its listing price at 16.51 pesos per share.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sitios Latinoamerica, the new cell phone tower business spun off from Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX, on Thursday set its listing price at 16.51 pesos per share.

Sitios Latinoamerica earlier this month petitioned Mexico's main stock index to list nearly 3.19 billion shares.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular