America Movil's new cell tower unit sets listing price of 16.51 pesos per share

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sitios Latinoamerica, the new cell phone tower business spun off from Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX, on Thursday set its listing price at 16.51 pesos per share.

Sitios Latinoamerica earlier this month petitioned Mexico's main stock index to list nearly 3.19 billion shares.

