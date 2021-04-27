America Movil's net profit rises in first quarter

Adds new operating income, subscriber info, EBITDA

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX on Tuesday said its net profit rebounded in the first quarter, following a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company's net profit rose to 1.81 billion pesos ($88.7 million) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 28.9 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier, according to a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange.

Operating income was 41.1 billion pesos, an increase of 5.7%, while comprehensive financing costs fell 55%. This resulted in a significant increase in net income, the company said.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenue of 248.19 billion pesos, down about 0.8% year-on-year.

America Movil's base mobile subscribers grew by 6 million, a third more than the previous year, led by Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

The company added 246,000 broadband accesses, mainly in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 5.2% in peso terms during the January to March period.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Noe Torres; editing by Richard Pullin)

