America Movil's capital expenditure will be $6 bln, down from $8.5 bln foreseen

Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

America Movil chief executive officer, Daniel Hajj, said on Wednesday that the telecoms giant will reduce capital expenditure to $6 billion in 2020, down from the $8.5 billion foreseen at the start of the year.

"We are going to reduce the capex from our original number this year, because execution in the lockdown was very difficult" Hajj said in a call following the third-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Hajj added that some non-essential projects were also canceled or delayed.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

