America Movil to sell $2.7 bln KPN exchangeable bonds

Bart Meijer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

America Movil on Tuesday announced the launch of a 2.2 billion euro ($2.68 billion) bond loan which can be exchanged into shares of Dutch telecom company KPN.

The offering of three-year bonds will initially comprise of 672.4 million KPN shares, a document related to the offer showed.

KPN shares traded down 6.9% in Amsterdam at 0840 GMT.

America Movil has a 20.2% stake in KPN, data from Dutch financial markets regulator AFM showed.

It unsuccessfully tried to buy the Netherlands' largest telecom provider in 2013.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

