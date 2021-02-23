America Movil to sell $2.7 bln KPN exchangeable bonds

AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - America Movil AMXL.MX on Tuesday announced the launch of a 2.2 billion euro ($2.68 billion) bond loan which can be exchanged into shares of Dutch telecom company KPN KPN.AS.

The offering of three-year bonds will initially comprise of 672.4 million KPN shares, a document related to the offer showed.

KPN shares traded down 6.9% in Amsterdam at 0840 GMT.

America Movil has a 20.2% stake in KPN, data from Dutch financial markets regulator AFM showed.

It unsuccessfully tried to buy the Netherlands' largest telecom provider in 2013.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)

