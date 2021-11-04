US Markets
DBRG

America Movil, Telefonica, Telecom Italia subsidiaries win 3.5GHz national coverage in Brazil's 5G auction

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Telecom companies TIM SA,, Telefonica Brasil and America Movil's Claro SA placed on Thursday the winning bids for batches involving national coverage by the 3.5 GHz band in Brazil's 5G spectrum auction.

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom companies TIM SA TIMP3.SA, TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and America Movil's Claro SA AMXL.MX placed on Thursday the winning bids for batches involving national coverage by the 3.5 GHz band in Brazil's 5G spectrum auction.

Claro took the B1 batch for 338 million reais ($60.47 million), while Telefonica Brasil -- which operates under the name Vivo -- won the B2 batch with a 420 million reais bid and TIM got the B3 batch for 351 million reais.

($1 = 5.5892 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DBRG TEF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular