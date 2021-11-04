America Movil, Telefonica, Telecom Italia subsidiaries win 3.5GHz national coverage in Brazil's 5G auction

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom companies TIM SA TIMP3.SA, TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil VIVT3.SA and America Movil's Claro SA AMXL.MX placed on Thursday the winning bids for batches involving national coverage by the 3.5 GHz band in Brazil's 5G spectrum auction.

Claro took the B1 batch for 338 million reais ($60.47 million), while Telefonica Brasil -- which operates under the name Vivo -- won the B2 batch with a 420 million reais bid and TIM got the B3 batch for 351 million reais.

($1 = 5.5892 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

