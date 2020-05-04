America Movil seizes on low rates to price new 10-year

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Mexico headquartered telecommunications firm America Movil, rated A3/BBB+/A-, rode demand for top quality blue-chip names to lock in ultra low pricing on a new US$1bn 10-year bond on Monday.

With demand peaking at around US$3.75bn, leads BBVA, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were able to tighten pricing a good 30bp before landing the deal 99.853 to yield 2.875% or 225bp over.

For one emerging market analyst that came close to fair value which he calculated to be 218bp over, while another banker thought it came essentially flat to the curve, where the 2029 were trading with a G spread of around 222bp.

And with a coupon of 2.875%, the firm achieved its lowest rate ever on such a tenor in dollars, according to the banker, as it took advantage of plummeting yields in the US Treasury market, where the 10-year has been trading at around 0.63%.

With operations across the Americas and in Europe, America Movil is seen as a solid blue chip name which attracts considerable cross-over demand, and that was the case today.

Indeed, other comps on the deal included the likes of Verizon and Comcast, whose own 10-year bonds were trading with G spreads of 139bp and 148bp, respectively.

"America Movil is a an investment grade credit in an emerging market. There hasn't been that much supply in emerging market, and there has been a huge demand for safety, so it definitely fits that bucket," the analyst said.

While the investment grade market saw record issuance for April with about US$280bn raised, the LatAm emerging market has only begun to see an uptick of issuance in the last few weeks, drawing US$16.5bn in April and most of that has been sovereign or quasi sovereign names.

The telecom sector is also seen as relatively immune to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Fitch does not expect the same level of disruption to telecom as other sectors from the coronavirus pandemic," said Fitch in a report.

America Movil's business position and financial structure compare favorably to global investment-grade telecoms, such as AT&T (A-/Stable), Verizon (A-/Stable), and Deutsche Telekom AG (BBB+/Stable), said the ratings agency.

Fitch expects leverage to stay around 1.5x over the medium term after jumping to above 2.5x in 2016 when it underwent an intensive investment cycle.

"Fitch considers the company's refinancing risk minimal, given the ample internal and external liquidity as well as its amortization schedule," it said.

Proceeds from Monday's transaction will be used for general corporate purpose, including paying down outstanding debt.

America Movil was last in the dollar market in April 2019 when it raised US$2.25bn in a two-tranche comprising 2049 and 2029 maturities.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

((Miluska.Berrospi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.