America Movil says scraps deal to purchase Telefonica's El Salvador unit

MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - America Movil AMXL.MX on Thursday said it was cancelling by mutual agreement a contract with Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC to buy its El Salvador unit, Telefonica Moviles El Salvador, blaming regulatory hurdles.

