America Movil says sale of Tracfone to Verizon could close in third quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil said on Wednesday that it hopes to close the sale of its U.S. pre-paid mobile phones unit Tracfone to Verizon VZ.N by the third quarter of this year.

The company was working closely with Verizon and regulatory authorities to get clearance for the transaction, company executives said on a call after America Movil's latest results.

