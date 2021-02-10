America Movil says capital expenditure in 2021 seen at $8 bln

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2021 was seen at $8 billion.

That figure included what the company planned to buy in 5G frequencies, a company executive said in a call following the fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.