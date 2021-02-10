America Movil says capital expenditure in 2021 seen at $8 bln
MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2021 was seen at $8 billion.
That figure included what the company planned to buy in 5G frequencies, a company executive said in a call following the fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)
