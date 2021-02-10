US Markets

America Movil says capital expenditure in 2021 seen at $8 bln

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexico's America Movil said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2021 was seen at $8 billion.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2021 was seen at $8 billion.

That figure included what the company planned to buy in 5G frequencies, a company executive said in a call following the fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters