Is America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX). AMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.97. AMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 9.17, with a median of 11.32, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AMX has a P/S ratio of 1.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.44.

Investors could also keep in mind KT (KT), an Wireless Non-US stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of KT currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46, and its PEG ratio is 0.66. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 9.97 and 0.75.

Over the last 12 months, KT's P/E has been as high as 7.88, as low as 5.93, with a median of 7.02, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.58, as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.95.

Additionally, KT has a P/B ratio of 0.60 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 0.96. For KT, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.61, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.47 over the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR and KT are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AMX and KT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

