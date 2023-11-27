America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. - ADR - Series B (AMX) Price Target Increased by 8.32% to 18.73

The average one-year price target for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. - ADR - Series B (NYSE:AMX) has been revised to 18.73 / share. This is an increase of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 17.29 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.30 to a high of 19.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.61% from the latest reported closing price of 18.08 / share.

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. - ADR - Series B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMX is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 261,272K shares. The put/call ratio of AMX is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capital International Investors holds 56,970K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,747K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 28,592K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,270K shares, representing an increase of 15.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 90.92% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 19,973K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 19,063K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,361K shares, representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 15,542K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,118K shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 51.06% over the last quarter.

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications corporation headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. It is the 7th largest mobile network operator in terms of equity subscribers and one of the largest corporations in the world.

