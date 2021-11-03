America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.197 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.53, the dividend yield is 4.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMX was $17.53, representing a -11.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.79 and a 45.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.03.

AMX is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). AMX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports AMX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 98.91%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMX as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW)

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROAM with an decrease of -4.98% over the last 100 days. ECOW has the highest percent weighting of AMX at 2.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.