America Movil reports net profit up 45% in third quarter

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil on Tuesday posted a nearly 45% jump in net profit for the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

America MovilAMXL.MXsaid net profit rose to 18.86 billion Mexican pesos ($853.2 million) from 13 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, also reported sales of 260.2 billion pesos.

($1= 22.1050 pesos at end-September)

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

