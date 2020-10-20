America Movil reports net profit up 45% in third quarter
MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX on Tuesday posted a nearly 45% jump in net profit for the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.
America MovilAMXL.MXsaid net profit rose to 18.86 billion Mexican pesos ($853.2 million) from 13 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier.
The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, also reported sales of 260.2 billion pesos.
($1= 22.1050 pesos at end-September)
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres)
((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))
