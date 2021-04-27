America Movil reports net profit of 1.81 bln pesos in first quarter

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX on Tuesday said net profit rose to 1.81 billion pesos ($88.7 million) in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 28.9 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenue of 248.19 billion pesos, about 0.8% less than the same period a year earlier.

($1= 20.4200 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Cassandra Garrison)

