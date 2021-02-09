US Markets

America Movil reports net profit jumps nearly 80% in fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil on Tuesday posted a nearly 80% jump in net profit for the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

America Movil said net profit in the three months to end of December rose to 37.3 billion pesos ($1.87 billion) from 20.8 billion pesos for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, also reported sales of 255 billion pesos.

($1= 19.9500 pesos at end-December)

