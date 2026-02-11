America Movil Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Y/Y Top-Line Growth

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 35 cents for the fourth-quarter 2025, up from 7 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$19,134 million or Mex$0.32 per share compared with Mex$4,074 million or Mex$0.07 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$15,643 million, down 47.6% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$29,850 million.

Shares of AMX have soared 52.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry’s growth of 54.7%.



Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues increased 3.4% to Mex$244,897 million, driven by a rising momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$200,852 million, up 2.3% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$41,222 million, rising 11.1%.

In the fourth quarter, AMX gained a total of 2.5 million wireless subscribers. This included a net increase of 2.8 million postpaid subscribers, while the prepaid segment saw a decline of 298,000 users. Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Colombia were the primary contributors to postpaid subscriber growth. The company had 331 million wireless subscribers at the end of December 2025.

On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 79 million revenue-generating units.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Among these, Central America saw year-over-year revenue growth of 10.4%, driven by a solid increase in wireless service revenue, which jumped 12.7% year over year. Broadband revenue continued to grow at a double-digit pace, exceeding 10%, while corporate network and PayTV revenues increased 7% and 6.2% year over year, respectively. The solid results across all segments highlight continued network enhancements, supported by ongoing fiber expansion and 5G rollout initiatives.

Argentina’s revenues totaled ARS 770,695 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter. The expansion resulted from higher service revenues amid soft trends in equipment revenues. The reported data for Argentina are presented in line with IAS29, reflecting the implications of inflationary accounting, as the Argentinean economy is “deemed” to be hyperinflationary for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company also stated that Argentina would be excluded from all comparisons in consolidated data at constant exchange rates to maintain consistency.

Brazil’s revenues increased 6.3% to BRL $13,381 million, owing to continued strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Paraguay & Uruguay and the Caribbean witnessed year-over-year growth of 1.1%, 7.2%, 7.1%, 11.6% and 1%, respectively. Revenues from Colombia and Ecuador declined 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$149,969 million, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 4.2% to Mex$94,928 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 38.8% compared with 38.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating profit rose 5.9% to Mex$49,129 million.

Liquidity

As of Dec. 31, 2025, America Movil had Mex$77,384 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$432,934 million of long-term debt.

Free cash flow expanded 39% year over year to Mex$81,884 million.

AMX’s Zacks Rank

At present, AMX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

