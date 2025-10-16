America Movil Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 40 cents for third-quarter 2025 compared with 11 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$22,700 million or Mex$0.38 per share against a net loss of Mex$6,427 million or Mex$0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$12,899 million, down 54.5% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$28,323 million.

Shares of AMX have soared 30.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry’s growth of 22.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues increased 4.2% to Mex$232,919 million, driven by a rising momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$196,307 million, up 4.3% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$34,083 million, rising 5.7%.

America Movil gained 235,000 wireless subscribers in the third quarter. This figure includes 98,000 postpaid subscribers and 136,000 prepaid subscribers. The company added more than 3 million postpaid customers in the third quarter, led by Brazil with 1.5 million, followed by Colombia with 251,000, Peru with 198,000 and Mexico with 98,000. In the prepaid segment, it recorded a net disconnection of 31,000 as losses in Brazil, Ecuador and Chile offset gains in Argentina of 253,000, Colombia with 237,000 and Mexico with 136,000. On the fixed-line, the company added 526,000 broadband connections, including 211,000 in Mexico, 86,000 in Brazil, 56,000 in Argentina and 51,000 in Colombia.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Of these countries, Colombia witnessed a year-over-year revenue expansion of 5.9%, driven by solid growth in service revenue, which accelerated 5.6% year over year. Gains were evident across both fixed and mobile platforms. In the mobile segment, strong momentum around its market-leading 5G network continued to fuel performance, pushing mobile service revenue growth to 7.8%. Revenues from fixed-line services rose 2.4%.

Argentina’s revenues reached ARS 694,060 million, a 7% increase year over year. The country’s economy maintained its recovery momentum in the third quarter, with GDP expanding 8.5% year over year, supported by robust private consumption and investment. Inflation moderated to 1.9% month on month by August. Claro’s revenues grew 7.0% year over year in real terms, with service revenues up 11.9%. Mobile service revenue climbed 12.0%, driven by strong prepaid performance, while postpaid growth accelerated from 0.6% in the previous quarter to 3.7% this period. Fixed-line service revenue increased 11.8%, supported by robust expansion in PayTV and broadband services.

Central America’s revenues increased 10.8% to $741 million, owing to continued strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Ecuador witnessed year-over-year growth of 3.5%, 5.4%, 3.1%, 2% and 1.6%, respectively. Revenues from the Caribbean declined 1.2%.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$139,096 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5.2% to Mex$93,823 million. The EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 40.3%.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

The company’s operating profit rose 5.6% to Mex$50.1 billion.

Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, America Movil had Mex$96,588 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$463,103 million of long-term debt.

AMX’s Zacks Rank

At present, AMX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Recent Performances of Other Firms

BlackBerry Limited BB reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents. The figure beat BlackBerry’s estimate of breakeven to EPS of 1 cent. In the year-ago quarter, BB reported a non-GAAP EPS of breakeven. Quarterly total revenues of $129.6 million exceeded its guidance ($115-$125 million) and were up 3% year over year.

General Mills, Inc. GIS posted adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The bottom line declined 20% year over year on a constant-currency (cc) basis, attributed to reduced adjusted operating profit and increased adjusted effective tax rate. Net sales dropped 7% to $4,517.5 million, including a four-point headwind from impacts of divestitures and acquisitions. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,499 million.

The Gap, Inc. GAP reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Meanwhile, revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and were flat year over year. GAP posted second-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents and jumped 5.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.