America Movil Q2 net profit slides 68% to 13.683 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX reported on Tuesday that its second quarter net profit plunged 68% to 13.683 billion pesos ($679 million) compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenues rose 3.3% to 217.391 billion pesos from 210.396 billion pesos during the year-earlier period.

($1 = 20.1335 Mexican pesos at end-June)

