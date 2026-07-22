America Movil Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates Despite Revenue Momentum

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 47 cents for the second quarter of 2026, up from 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$24,332 million, or Mex$ 0.40 per share compared with Mex$22,282 million, or Mex$0.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$10,423 million, up 34.8% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$7,729 million.

Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues rose 3.1% to Mex$241,071 million, driven by rapid momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$205,919 million, up 3.4% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$33,433 million, rising 1.6%.

America Movil gained 3.5 million postpaid subscribers in the second quarter. Brazil drove most of the postpaid growth with 1.5 million additions, followed by Colombia with 250 thousand, Peru with 191 thousand, Argentina with 154 thousand and Mexico with 101 thousand. However, the prepaid business saw 3.7 million net subscriber losses as AMX streamlined its customer base in Colombia and Argentina.

On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 80.2 million revenue-generating units.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America & the Caribbean, Austria & Eastern Europe and the Southern Cone.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Argentina’s revenue increased 8.6% year over year to ARS 999,073 million, backed by a 9.3% rise in service revenue. Wireless service revenue growth accelerated to 12% on stronger postpaid and prepaid trends, while fixed-line service revenue slipped 1.5% amid competitive pressures and promotional campaigns. The data for Argentina are reported under IAS29, reflecting the effects of inflationary accounting, as the Argentine economy is "deemed” to be hyperinflationary for the second quarter of 2026. AMX also stated that Argentina would be excluded from all comparisons of consolidated data at constant exchange rates to ensure consistency.

Brazil’s revenue increased 5.4% year over year to BRL 13.5 billion, driven by a 5.3% rise in service revenue. Mobile service revenue grew 6.1%, led by 7.1% postpaid growth, while fixed-line service revenue rose to 4.1%, supported by strong Pay TV, corporate networks and broadband performance despite a highly competitive environment.

Revenues from Austria, Peru, Mexico, the Southern Cone and Central America and the Caribbean witnessed year-over-year growth of 4.2%, 8.1%, 3.2%, 9.6% and 7.6%, respectively. Revenues from Colombia and Ecuador gained 5.8% and 9%, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$145,164 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.8% to Mex$95,908 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.8% compared with 39.5% in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating profit rose 9.5% to Mex$51,814 million.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, America Movil had Mex$74,732 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$393,519 million of long-term debt.

AMX’s Zacks Rank

At present, AMX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances

BlackBerry Limited BB reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents. The figure beat the company’s estimate of 2-3 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a non-GAAP EPS of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 3 cents per share. BlackBerry generated $152.9 million in fiscal first-quarter revenue, representing 26% year-over-year growth.

Ericsson ERIC reported second-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings were SEK 1.22 (13 cents) per share, in line with the consensus estimate. Revenues were SEK 52.7 billion ($5.62 billion), down 6% year over year and 2.56% below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.77 billion. Organic sales declined 1% year over year primarily due to lower IPR licensing revenues following a non-recurring benefit in the prior-year quarter.

Calix, Inc. CALX reported strong second-quarter 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company posted a strong 21% year-over-year increase in revenues, driven by robust demand from broadband providers, increased adoption of its appliance-based platform and continued expansion of its cloud and managed services among new and existing customers.

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