America Movil Q1 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 44 cents for first-quarter 2026, up from 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$23,401 million or Mex$0.39 per share compared with Mex$18,703 million or Mex$0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$12,105 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$13,440 million.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues soared 2.1% to Mex$236,844 million, driven by expanding momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$200,392 million, up 0.6% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$34,106 million, rising 7.4%.

In the first quarter, AMX gained 3 million wireless subscribers, all in the postpaid category, while 90 thousand prepaid users disconnected. Brazil drove most of the postpaid growth with 1.3 million additions, followed by Colombia with 258 thousand and Peru with 191 thousand.

On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 80 million revenue-generating units.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Argentina’s revenues came in at ARS 907,675 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The upside resulted from an inflation-adjusted basis, while service revenues rose 7.6%. Mobile service revenues increased 9.6%, driven by faster postpaid growth, which accelerated from 8.3% in the previous quarter to 10.6% in the current period. Meanwhile, Claro continued to expand its 5G network to deliver superior quality and speeds to customers across Argentina. The reported data for Argentina are presented in line with IAS29, reflecting the implications of inflationary accounting, as the Argentinean economy is “deemed” to be hyperinflationary for the first quarter of 2026. The company also stated that Argentina would be excluded from all comparisons in consolidated data at constant exchange rates to maintain consistency.

Brazil’s revenues increased 6.8% to BRL $13,304 million, owing to continued strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Peru, Mexico, the Southern Cone and Central America and the Caribbean witnessed year-over-year growth of 3.9%, 7.2%, 5.1%, 25% and 6.3%, respectively. Revenues from Colombia and Ecuador gained 5.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$142,339 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.8% to Mex$94,504 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.9% compared with 39.2% in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating profit rose 12.7% to Mex$50,519 million.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, America Movil had Mex$90,495 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$422,197 million of long-term debt.

AMX’s Zacks Rank

At present, AMX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances

BlackBerry Limited BB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 6 cents. The figure beat the company’s estimate of 3-5 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported a non-GAAP EPS of 3 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 5 cents per share. BlackBerry reported quarterly revenue of $156 million, surpassing the top end of its guidance ($138-$148 million), driven by stronger-than-expected sales across both its QNX and Secure Communications divisions. Revenue also increased 10% year over year.

Ericsson ERIC reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and earnings matching the same. ERIC’s top line was affected by soft demand trends across multiple verticals. However, growing network investment in Europe, the Middle East and India reversed this trend. Restructuring costs are straining margin. Ericsson recorded a net income of SEK 0.9 billion ($0.09 billion) or SEK 0.27 (3 cents) per share compared to a net income of SEK 4.2 billion or SEK 1.24 per share in the prior-year quarter. Restructuring charges and forex movement impacted the net income. Adjusted earnings came at 13 cents, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Synchrony Financial SYF reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 20.1% year over year. Net interest income reached $4.64 billion, up 3.8% from the prior-year period but missed the consensus estimate by 0.5%. The quarterly earnings were supported by a higher net interest margin and strong purchase volume growth.

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