America Movil prioritizing peso-denominated debt, CFO says

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil is looking to increase the percentage of its debt held in pesos, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event with Mexican stock exchange BIVA in New York, Garcia Moreno said the company was looking to prioritize peso-denominated debt over any other currency.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.