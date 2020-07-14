US Markets

America Movil posts jump in second-quarter net profit

Contributor
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil posted a 40% jump in net profit on Tuesday because of lower costs, although it said the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on some aspects of its business.

Adds details from report

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil AMXL.MX posted a 40% jump in net profit on Tuesdaybecause of lower costs, although it said the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on some aspects of its business.

America Movil said net profit rose to 20.1 billion pesos ($873.8 million) in the second quarter from 14.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported sales of 251.6 billion pesos.

The company said it was affected by closures to its stores amid lockdown measures across the region to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In particular, America Movil said its base of pre-pay clients shrank.

($1= 22.9570 pesos as of end-June)

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Julia.Love@thomsonreuters.com, @byJuliaLove; 52 (55) 5282-7131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular