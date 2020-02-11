America Movil posts 63% jump in fourth-quarter net profit

US Markets

America Movil, the Mexican telecommunications giant, on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 21.19 billion pesos ($1.12 billion), up 63% from the same period last year.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted total revenue of 263.19 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 = 18.886 pesos at end-December)

