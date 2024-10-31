América Móvil Expands Control in Chilean Telecom Sector

America Movil (AMX) has released an update.

América Móvil has strengthened its position in the Chilean telecommunications market by acquiring a 91.62% controlling interest in ClaroVTR through the conversion of convertible notes into equity. This move, approved by Chile’s National Economic Prosecutor’s Office, allows América Móvil to enhance its offerings and expand its 5G network services in the region. Liberty Latin America retains an 8.38% stake in ClaroVTR, maintaining a governance structure aligned with the new equity distribution.

