América Móvil to Contest New IFT Regulations

November 07, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

America Movil (AMX) has released an update.

América Móvil has announced its intent to challenge a resolution by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) that modifies asymmetrical regulations on its services. These changes require América Móvil to continue providing national roaming and impose restrictions on handset and service agreements, among other requirements. The company argues these measures favor competitors not investing in the Mexican telecommunications sector’s growth.

