News & Insights

US Markets

America Movil announces foreign debt offering of up to 20 bln pesos

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

June 26, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds date of issuance, Fitch comment

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, announced the launch of a foreign debt public offering of up to 20 billion pesos ($1.17 billion), the company said in a statement on Monday.

The issuance will take place on July 6, part of a five-year overall 130 billion peso debt program, according to the company.

Fitch Ratings assigned an international scale rating of A- and a national scale rating of AAA(mex) to America Movil's senior unsecured notes due 2031, the agency said in a separate statement.

Fitch expects proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance short-term debt as well as other corporate purposes, including environmental and social projects.

($1 = 17.1339 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.