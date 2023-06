MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, announced the launch of a foreign debt public offering of up to 20 billion pesos, the company said in a statement on Monday.

