America Movil (AMX) Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Decline

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. AMX reported net income per ADR of 33 cents for fourth-quarter 2023, which increased from 22 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$18,062 million or Mex$0.29 per share compared with Mex$13,710 million or Mex$0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company had a comprehensive financing cost of Mex$15,609 million, up 88% from the year-ago quarter’s comprehensive financing costs of Mex$8,301 million.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote

Revenues

Total quarterly revenues decreased 7.1% to Mex$200,713 million due to poor performance in the Service and Equipment business segments. Also, rising interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movement were headwinds.

Service revenues were Mex$164,740 million, down 4.6% year over year.

Equipment revenues totaled Mex$33,417 million, down 5.6% year over year.

America Movil gained 3.9 million wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter. This figure includes 2.7 million postpaid subscribers. Brazil, Austria and Argentina were the primary contributors to the postpaid subscriber growth. The company had 310.1 million wireless subscribers at the fourth-quarter end.

On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 73.7 million revenue-generating units.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Of these countries, Peru witnessed a year-over-year revenue decline of 9.2% to 1,6204 million Soles. The downtick was driven by lower equipment revenues.

Argentina’s revenues came in at ARS 210,592 million, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter. The downside was caused by declining service, equipment lines and wireless revenues. The reported data for Argentina are presented in line with IAS29, reflecting the implications of inflationary accounting, as the Argentinean economy is projected to be hyperinflationary for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also stated that Argentina would be left out of all comparisons for consolidated data at constant exchange rates to maintain consistency.

Colombia’s revenues increased 3.8% to COP 3,885 billion, owing to an increase in fixed-line revenues.

Revenues from Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Austria and Other European regions witnessed year-over-year growth of 0.8%, 5%, 6.2%, 0.6%, and 4.3%, respectively. Revenues from the Caribbean and Ecuador declined 14% and 6.2%, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$122,446 million, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter. Overall, EBITDA decreased 7.7% from the prior-year quarter to Mex$78,267 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 39% compared with 39.2% in the year-ago quarter. The company’s operating profit decreased 6.4% to Mex$41,808 million.

Liquidity

As of Dec 31, 2023, America Movil had Mex$100,353 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$339,713 million of long-term debt.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

America Movil currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Itron ITRI, Woodward WWD and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Itron sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies and Woodward carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Itron’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged in the past 60 days to $2.88. ITRI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23%.

Itron’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 289.3%. Shares of ITRI have gained 26% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.20. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.2%. Shares of WWD have gained 31.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.4% in the past 60 days to $8.35. WTS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 13.5%. Shares of WTS have soared 11.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.