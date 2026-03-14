America Has Chosen Its Favorite Wireless Service: Is It AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile?

Key Points

America's big three in the wireless arena -- AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile -- collectively generated more than $352 billion in revenue last year.

All three communications titans are thriving, with AT&T and T-Mobile boasting historically low churn rates, and Verizon projecting a meaningful uptick in retail postpaid phone additions this year.

However, one company's coverage, network quality, and willingness to invest in its network sent it to the top of Brand Keys' 2026 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index rankings.

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Food and water are life's necessities -- but perhaps it's time to add smartphones to the list? According to the CTIA, a U.S.-based trade association that represents the wireless communications industry, 98% of Americans own a cellphone, and 89% of those surveyed said they can't live without their smartphone. In fact, Americans view wireless access in their community as more important than having good schools.

Wireless service operators, headed by AT&T (NYSE: T), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), collectively generated more than $352 billion in revenue last year. Despite the U.S. wireless market being saturated, this highly competitive industry can be exceptionally profitable for wireless service providers that stand out.

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For roughly 30 years, brand research consultancy firm Brand Keys has used its proprietary Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) to measure how well brands meet consumers' expectations. Companies that meet or exceed these expectations often demonstrate high levels of customer loyalty and engagement, leading to predictive operational outperformance.

In 2026, Brand Keys' CLEI examined 1,119 brands across 106 categories, including wireless services, and a familiar company took the crown.

Surprise! This is America's favorite wireless service for a 17th consecutive year.

Before declaring the winner, it's worth noting that all three of America's major wireless providers are thriving. AT&T and T-Mobile clocked in with postpaid phone churn rates of just 0.98% and 0.93%, respectively, in 2025. Meanwhile, Verizon expects retail postpaid net phone additions to total 750,000 to 1 million in 2026, which is two or three times more than it recorded last year.

Though all three of America's wireless service powerhouses are chugging along nicely, the loyalty and engagement crown goes to AT&T for a 17th consecutive year.

Why AT&T? To begin with, branding and coverage help. AT&T is America's oldest phone company (founded in March 1885) and covers over 99% of the U.S. population. With few exceptions, people who want 4G LTE or 5G wireless service can access it on AT&T's wireless network.

AT&T hasn't been afraid to aggressively invest in its network, either. Including the acquisition of spectrum, America's favorite wireless service provider spent over $150 billion on its network from 2020 through 2024. It's currently in the process of adding another 50 megahertz of low-and-mid-band spectrum covering roughly 400 U.S. markets from EchoStar to bolster its 5G services. This $23 billion deal is expected to close in mid-2026.

NEW:



AT&T announced today that they're going to invest $250 billion in telecom infrastructure in America.



Hiring thousands of additional workers this year.



Building and expanding high-speed networks. pic.twitter.com/7cVmkp1t60 -- Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 10, 2026

These investments have earned AT&T some important accolades in the eyes of consumers. Last year, RootMetrics dubbed AT&T as the "Best Overall," "Most Reliable," and "Fastest" wireless network. Distinction is challenging to come by against top-performers Verizon and T-Mobile, but AT&T's ongoing investments in its network, coupled with improved balance sheet flexibility, have clearly made a difference.

Perhaps the unsung hero of AT&T's wireless service success and historically low churn rate of less than 1% is its surge in broadband net additions. Although broadband isn't the growth story it was at the start of the century, 5G internet serves as the perfect dangling carrot for AT&T to encourage higher-margin service bundling.

AT&T has demonstrated it's the cream of the crop of America's wireless services industry.

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Sean Williams has positions in AT&T. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.