America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.99, the dividend yield is 6.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $3.99, representing a -51.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.18 and a 13.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39.

