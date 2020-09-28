Dividends
ATAX

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.99, the dividend yield is 6.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $3.99, representing a -51.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.18 and a 13.35% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATAX

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular