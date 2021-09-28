America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 83.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.25, the dividend yield is 7.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $6.25, representing a -12.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.11 and a 71.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.65.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.2.

