America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.95, the dividend yield is 6.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $6.95, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $7 and a 97.44% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13.

