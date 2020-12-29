America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ATAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.2, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $4.2, representing a -48.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.10 and a 19.32% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.