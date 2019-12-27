America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that ATAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.84, the dividend yield is 6.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATAX was $7.84, representing a -4.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.18 and a 43.32% increase over the 52 week low of $5.47.

ATAX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). ATAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

