Ameresco's (NYSE:AMRC) investors will be pleased with their massive 584% return over the last five years

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 584%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Ameresco achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 46% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 47% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AMRC Earnings Per Share Growth July 19th 2022

We know that Ameresco has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Ameresco will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Ameresco shareholders are down 28% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 47% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ameresco better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ameresco that you should be aware of before investing here.

