Ameresco's (NYSE:AMRC) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

The Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) share price is down a rather concerning 31% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). To be precise, the stock price is 834% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

In light of the stock dropping 20% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Ameresco achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 51% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 56% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AMRC Earnings Per Share Growth January 20th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Ameresco shareholders are down 11% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 56%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Ameresco has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

