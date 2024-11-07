News & Insights

Stocks
AMRC

Ameresco reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 32c, consensus 47c

November 07, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenues $500.9M, consensus $482.86M. CEO George Sakellaris commented, “Our team continued to deliver excellent results with year-on-year quarterly revenue growth of 49% and record Adjusted EBITDA of over $62 million, growing 44% in the third quarter, reflecting strong demand for Ameresco’s (AMRC) unique blend of services across our customer base. Each of our four business lines achieved strong year-on-year growth, led by Projects, Energy Assets and O&M, where revenues increased at substantial double-digit rates. At the same time, we brought over 40MWe of Energy Assets into operation, resulting in a year-to-date total of 209 MWe – a record number for Ameresco and already above our full year guidance of 200MWe. New business activity remained robust with our total Project Backlog growing to $4.5 billion at the end of the quarter, an increase of 22% from last year. Importantly, our continued focus on contract conversion helped drive a 56% increase in contracted backlog to a record $1.9 billion. We also had a very strong quarter with our recurring O&M business adding over $180 million in additional backlog versus last year.”

