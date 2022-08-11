Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Ameresco's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Ameresco had US$1.43b of debt, an increase on US$879.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$67.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.36b. NYSE:AMRC Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

How Healthy Is Ameresco's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ameresco had liabilities of US$604.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.45b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$67.6m and US$919.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.07b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Ameresco has a market capitalization of US$3.66b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5, it's fair to say Ameresco does have a significant amount of debt. However, its interest coverage of 5.8 is reasonably strong, which is a good sign. It is well worth noting that Ameresco's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 44% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ameresco can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Ameresco burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Neither Ameresco's ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow nor its net debt to EBITDA gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its EBIT growth rate tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. We think that Ameresco's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Ameresco .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

