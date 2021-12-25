Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ameresco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$91m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Ameresco has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameresco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ameresco here for free.

So How Is Ameresco's ROCE Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 193%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ameresco thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Ameresco can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Ameresco (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Ameresco may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

