Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ameresco, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$81m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$352m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Ameresco has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameresco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ameresco here for free.

So How Is Ameresco's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 189%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Ameresco thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Ameresco's ROCE

To sum it up, Ameresco has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Ameresco (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

