Ameresco Falls On Lower Q4 Profit, Acquisition Of Enerqos Energy

(RTTNews) - Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings on reduced revenue. The cleantech integrator also announced an agreement to acquire Milan-based renewable energy and energy efficiency company Enerqos Energy Solutions S.r.l

The quarterly earnings were $17.94 million or $0.34 per share compared to $28.21 million or $0.53 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $331.73 million, from $415.89 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $43.21, down 16.58 percent from the previous close of $51.80 on a volume of 729,952.

