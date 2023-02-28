Markets
AMRC

Ameresco Falls On Lower Q4 Profit, Acquisition Of Enerqos Energy

February 28, 2023 — 10:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning after the company reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings on reduced revenue. The cleantech integrator also announced an agreement to acquire Milan-based renewable energy and energy efficiency company Enerqos Energy Solutions S.r.l

The quarterly earnings were $17.94 million or $0.34 per share compared to $28.21 million or $0.53 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $331.73 million, from $415.89 million last year.

Currently, shares are at $43.21, down 16.58 percent from the previous close of $51.80 on a volume of 729,952.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.