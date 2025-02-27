AMERESCO Earnings Results: $AMRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERESCO ($AMRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.88 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $532,669,999, missing estimates of $534,794,078 by $-2,124,079.

AMERESCO Insider Trading Activity

AMERESCO insiders have traded $AMRC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $842,528 .

. GEORGE P SAKELLARIS (President and CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $663,500

JOSEPH W. SUTTON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $393,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID J CORRSIN (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 120 shares for an estimated $4,362 .

. MICHAEL T BAKAS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

PETER CHRISTAKIS (Executive Vice President) sold 104 shares for an estimated $3,914

MARK CHIPLOCK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 98 shares for an estimated $3,688

LOUIS P MALTEZOS (Executive Vice President) sold 75 shares for an estimated $2,823

AMERESCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of AMERESCO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERESCO Government Contracts

We have seen $449,494,249 of award payments to $AMRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

