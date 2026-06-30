An Ameresco Director Sold 10,000 Company Shares. Here's a Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Francis Wisneski sold 10,000 Class A shares for a transaction value of ~$303,000 on May 19, 2026, at around $30.29 per share.

The transaction represented 28.38% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 25,232 shares.

This was a derivative-linked sale: shares were acquired via option exercise and immediately sold, with no indirect entities involved.

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Francis V. Wisneski Jr., a member of the Board of Directors at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Class A Common Stock for approximately $303,000 on May 19, 2026, following an option exercise as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value ~$303K Post-transaction shares (direct) 25,232 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$730K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($30.29); post-transaction value based on May 19, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How was the transaction structured and what does the derivative context imply?

The sale involved exercising 10,000 stock options for Class A Common Stock, with all shares sold immediately, indicating a liquidity-driven transaction rather than a discretionary reduction of core holdings.

The sale involved exercising 10,000 stock options for Class A Common Stock, with all shares sold immediately, indicating a liquidity-driven transaction rather than a discretionary reduction of core holdings. What was the impact on Wisneski's ownership and what capacity for future sales remains?

Direct holdings declined by 28.38% to 25,232 shares, but Wisneski continued to hold 20,000 stock options, maintaining substantial potential for additional conversions and sales.

Direct holdings declined by 28.38% to 25,232 shares, but Wisneski continued to hold 20,000 stock options, maintaining substantial potential for additional conversions and sales. How does this transaction compare to Wisneski's historical trading activity?

Although this was the largest single trade in the recent period, limited sell-only events in the data set prevent robust trend analysis; the transaction size reflects available capacity following option vesting rather than a shift in selling behavior.

Although this was the largest single trade in the recent period, limited sell-only events in the data set prevent robust trend analysis; the transaction size reflects available capacity following option vesting rather than a shift in selling behavior. Was the sale price favorable relative to recent trading levels?

The shares were sold at around $30.29 per share, representing a 4.7% discount to the $31.77 close as of May 23, 2026, but in line with the May 19, 2026 market close of $30.29, suggesting execution near prevailing market levels.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.98 billion Net income (TTM) $31.48 million Employees 1,500

Company snapshot

Ameresco delivers energy efficiency solutions, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure upgrades, including design, engineering, installation, and operation of small-scale renewable plants.

The company generates revenue through turnkey project development, sale of renewable energy and related services, and long-term operations and maintenance contracts.

Primary customers include federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities, public universities, and commercial and industrial clients.

Ameresco is a leading clean technology integrator specializing in comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions. With an established presence across the United States, Canada, and international markets, the company leverages deep engineering expertise to deliver customized projects that lower energy costs and carbon footprint for institutional and commercial clients.

Ameresco's integrated business model, combining project development with long-term asset operation, positions it to benefit from the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and resilient energy systems.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 19 sale of Ameresco stock by long-time Director Francis V. Wisneski Jr., who joined the Board in 2011, occurred when shares had nearly doubled above their 52-week low of $15.52 reached in 2025. He sold another 5,000 shares on May 29 after the stock price continued to rise.

While these sales do not engender investor confidence in Ameresco stock’s future potential, Wisneski was granted restricted stock units in June, bringing his directly-held stock to over 35,000 shares as of June 4, indicating that he maintains a sizable equity stake.

Ameresco's share price is up in 2026 because of rising energy consumption thanks to the advent of artificial intelligence. Construction of data centers to house AI systems is growing, increasing the urgent need to modernize electrical grids.

This helped Ameresco grow first-quarter revenue 14% year over year to $401.5 million, while its total backlog of customer projects increased 8% year over year to $5.3 billion in the face of record business development activity.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.