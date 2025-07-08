Markets
Ameresco Collaborates With Juneau Hydropower To Develop Sweetheart Lake Hydroelectric Facility

July 08, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Juneau Hydropower, Inc. to develop, construct and operate a 19.8 megawatt hydroelectric facility at Sweetheart Lake.

The new project is expected to provide a 20 percent increase in baseload clean hydropower over Juneau's current electrical generation.

"This multi-faceted project is a major milestone for both Alaska, Juneau Power and Ameresco," said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco.

In the pre-market hours, AMRC is trading at $16.49, up 2.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

