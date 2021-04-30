Ameresco (AMRC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 56.67%.

Moreover, in the trailing four quarters, Ameresco came up with an earnings surprise of 78.24%, on average.

Let's take a closer look at the factors likely to influence the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Increased focus on project execution is expected to have boosted Amereso’s top-line performance in the first quarter.

However, unfavorable weather patterns are likely to have impacted production, which along with commissioning of some of its energy assets might have hurt the company’s revenue growth in the soon-to-be reported quarter.

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues, pegged at $202.5 million, indicates 4.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Although the company has implemented tight expense control, in the post pandemic environment, its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are expected to have increased. This in turn might have weighed on its earnings in the first quarter.

Moreover, in recent times installation activities have been ramped up manifold with gradual recovery in the economy, which in turn might have pushed up Ameresco’s overall operating expenses, thereby putting downward pressure on its bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 10 cents indicating a 33.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ameresco this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Ameresco has an Earnings ESP of +34.98%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

