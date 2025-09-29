Ameresco (AMRC) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 34.91

The average one-year price target for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) has been revised to $34.91 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of $31.62 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.22% from the latest reported closing price of $34.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.14%, an increase of 24.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 41,841K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,847K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,775K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 94.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 2,106.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,754K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 73.46% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,689K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,494K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing an increase of 21.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.