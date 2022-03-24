Ameresco Adds 9% On Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of energy efficiency solutions provider Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) are rising more than 9% in the morning trade on Thursday after the company announced its 2024 EBITDA target, double from 2021 levels.

Ameresco announced 2024 adjusted EBITDA goal of $300 million in its investor day on Wednesday.

"Ameresco's expanding addressable markets along with the continued rapid growth of our Energy Asset business gives us confidence in setting this goal," said George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company further outlined its growth plan in green gas business, including reaching mechanical completion of RNG assets by the end of 2024 that could result in a four-fold cumulative MMBtu output compared to 2021 levels.

AMRC is at $83.84 currently. It has traded in the range of $40.26-$101.86 in the past 52 weeks.

