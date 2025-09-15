Ameren Subsidiary Announces Pricing Of First Mortgage Bonds Due 2055

(RTTNews) - Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp. (AEE), announced the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% first mortgage bonds due 2055 at 103.196% of their principal amount, with a re-offer yield of 5.405%. The first mortgage bonds will be a further issuance of Ameren Illinois' 5.625% first mortgage bonds due 2055 issued on March 3, 2025, in the principal amount of $350 million.

The transaction is expected to close on September 26, 2025.

Ameren Illinois plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

