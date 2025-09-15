Markets
AEE

Ameren Subsidiary Announces Pricing Of First Mortgage Bonds Due 2055

September 15, 2025 — 08:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corp. (AEE), announced the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% first mortgage bonds due 2055 at 103.196% of their principal amount, with a re-offer yield of 5.405%. The first mortgage bonds will be a further issuance of Ameren Illinois' 5.625% first mortgage bonds due 2055 issued on March 3, 2025, in the principal amount of $350 million.

The transaction is expected to close on September 26, 2025.

Ameren Illinois plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.