Ameren to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted AEE’s Q2 Performance

Ameren is expected to have continued benefiting from its ongoing investments in grid modernization and infrastructure resilience, which likely improved the efficiency and reliability of its electric network across its service territories. The company's deployment of smart switches under its Smart Energy Plan is helping automate grid operations, reduce outage durations, and enhance overall system performance. These initiatives are expected to have supported operational execution and contributed positively to the company's financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing electricity demand from data centers, driven by Artificial Intelligence workloads, is expected to have provided additional support to the company’s quarterly earnings. Strong rate-based growth and solid revenue expectations are likely to have enhanced the overall performance.



The company’s quarterly earnings are anticipated to have benefited from new electric service rates that came into effect during the previous quarters.



The severe storms that swept across Ameren’s service territories during the second quarter temporarily disrupted the company’s operations, causing widespread damage to its electric distribution system. The storms resulted in customer outages and required a large-scale restoration effort. While utilities like Ameren generally recover storm restoration costs through regulatory mechanisms over time, such events can still increase near-term operating and maintenance expenses, require higher capital spending to repair or replace damaged infrastructure, and put pressure on earnings.

AEE’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.08 per share, implying 6.9% growth year over year.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.40 billion, implying 8.3% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s total electric sales is pinned at 15,995.6 gigawatt-hours (in millions), implying 2.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you can see below.



Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.19%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Ameren carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 2.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.02 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.



The Southern Company SO is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.01 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 11%.



Vistra VST is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on Aug. 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VST’s earnings is pinned at $2.41 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 138.6%. The consensus estimate for sales implies a year-over-year increase of 50.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.